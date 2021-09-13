West Yorkshire deputy mayor wants end to 'ridiculous' criteria for speed cameras

Alison Lowe said she wanted to make the region's road safer, and make it easier for councillors to have speeding punished.

Ms Lowe's comments follow those West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin, who said in July that some communities were "at the end of their tether" over the issue.

Speaking at a police and crime panel meeting on Friday, Labour's Ms Lowe said the government had been urged to loosen the criteria for speed cameras.

Deputy mayor for policing and crime, Alison Lowe, said she knew from personal experience how hard it was for councillors to have speed cameras put up.

West Yorkshire Police is expecting to receive feedback from ministers early next year.

Ms Lowe, a former Leeds councillor for nearly 30 years, told the meeting: "West Yorkshire Police, alongside other forces have been pressuring the Department for Transport for a long time.

"I tried to get a speed camera on Stanley Road (in Leeds) for a long time, but I couldn't get one because the criteria was so restrictive and so ridiculous.

"The Department for Transport are now reviewing that criteria."

Local politicians and the police have been lobbying the Department of Transport over the issue.

Ms Lowe said she hoped any changes would make the system "more inclusive" for councillors.

She added: "Once that happens, we will be able to get more speed cameras up in those areas that have been identified as particularly troublesome."

Kirklees Liberal Democrat councillor Cathal Burke said he was encouraged by the developments.

He said: "Speeding and road safety have been real issues in our areas and it's often been very frustrating trying to make progress.

"I want to thank you for working on that and I look forward to hearing more."