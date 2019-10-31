'We will catch the scumbags’ says attacked Dewsbury councillor

A councillor who was targeted by arsonists has spoke out against his attackers vowing “we will catch the scumbags”.

Masood Ahmed, Dewsbury South for Labour, was attacked around 1.30am on October 23 when petrol bombs were thrown outside his home in Pentland Road, Savile Town.

Masood Ahmed, Dewsbury South for Labour outside his home in Pentland Road, Savile Town.

During the incident, two cars - belonging to his family - were engulfed in flames, which have since been removed for examination.

Coun Ahmed said: “I have been a councillor for 13 years.

“I’ve had threats which has never stopped me, but this has gone to another level.”

During the attack, Coun Ahmed said 10 members of his family were in the house at the time including his 21-year-old daughter, who was sleeping in the room above where the cars were set alight.

Masood Ahmed, Dewsbury South for Labour outside his home in Pentland Road, Savile Town.

Mr Ahmed confirmed his home CCTV recorded four individuals arriving in a car, carrying petrol bombs which were thrown at the two cars.

He also said he did know why his home was attacked.

“My family have been threatened, including my two grandchildren aged eight and four,” said Coun Ahmed.

“I’m angry and we will catch the scumbags. They’re cowards.”

Masood Ahmed, Dewsbury South for Labour outside his home in Pentland Road, Savile Town.

Since the incident, Coun Ahmed said he has received support from fellow West Yorkshire councillors and other well-wishers.

Police and West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue have assisted the councillor with security measures for his home.

He said: “I’ve been contacted by councillors and friends who have offered me their solidarity, and told me they stand with me so these thugs can be brought to justice.

“I’d like to thank the police who reguarly visit my home.

Masood Ahmed, Dewsbury South for Labour outside his home in Pentland Road, Savile Town.

“Although, I’ve been asked to take some time off, this attack has made me stronger and more determined.

“I’m Dewsbury born and bred, and this is my home.”

Although he is still worries for his family’s safety, he is confident the Dewsbury public is on his side.

He said: “My message to the public is if you have information, contact the police because no one is above the law.

“They attacked my property without remorse, do not protect or hide these cowards, or you will be just as in the wrong as they are.”

Masood Ahmed, Dewsbury South for Labour outside his home in Pentland Road, Savile Town.

Masood Ahmed, Dewsbury South for Labour outside his home in Pentland Road, Savile Town.