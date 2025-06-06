‘We are committed to protecting women and girls from violence’: Man arrested after number of women and girls approached in Dewsbury
An employee at a town centre store reported her concerns to police on Tuesday afternoon ( June 3) and also on social media.
After an investigation, a 24-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of yesterday (Thursday, June 5) morning.
The Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team is aware of comments on social media from other women who have said that they have also been approached by a man in the town centre.
Three further potential victims have been identified and spoken to by the police.
Inspector Liz Lockwood, of Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team, said:
“The Neighbourhood Policing Team is working closely with our District Investigations Team to ensure that all victims are appropriately supported and that a comprehensive investigation is carried out into these reports.
“We will be increasing high visibility patrols in the town centre today and over the coming days to offer reassurance to the public, visit stores and reassure business owners and staff and to collate details of any further victims.
“If anyone else has been approached by a man in concerning circumstances that has caused them to feel harassed, alarmed or distressed then I would urge them to come forward.
“We are committed to protecting women and girls from violence and the fear of violence.”
Anyone who believes they have been a victim, or who has any information that could assist police in their enquiries, is asked to contact Kirklees District Investigations Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250313730.