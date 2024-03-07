WATCH: Dashcam footage captures masked youths on bikes pelting police car with food

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bizarre incident unfolded on Bradford Road at around 4.40pm on Monday, March 4.

The man who made the recording, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I was in disbelief. The police just seemed to ignore them.

“There were no blue lights put on, and they didn’t even go after them.”

The witness said as soon as the traffic lights changed “the police car turned left - just totally ignoring them”.

He added: “It just seemed like people carrying on as if nothing happened."

Many people commented on the clip, which was posted on a local Facebook group.

One user said: “Maybe this needs sending to West Yorkshire Police to show how unresponsive they were.

“It really isn't acceptable is it?”

Another wrote: “What would you want the police to do?

“If they would have made the chase they would have hit the two people crossing the road.”

Another put: “This country is a joke, well and truly gone to the dogs. No respect of discipline anymore.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “No damage occurred to the police vehicle which was struck by a food product.