Watch: CCTV footage of trio wanted in connection with Dewsbury burglary

By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Jul 2025, 17:16 BST
Police in Kirklees have released CCTV of three men they would like to identify following a burglary in Dewsbury.

The burglary took place at a property on Pinfold Hill, between 1am and 2am on Friday, May 30.

Officers are appealing for information on the men in the footage as they may have information that could assist with ongoing enquiries.

Anyone with information that could help, is asked to contact Kirklees District Crime Team either online via the Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250303978.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

