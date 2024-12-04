Wanted: West Yorkshire Police appeal for public's help to find man wanted in for theft of motor vehicle and criminal damage offences
Extensive enquiries have been made to locate Jonathan Saville, 35, but at this time his whereabouts are unknown.
He is believed to be frequenting the Birkenshaw area but also has links to Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Bradford and Leeds.
If anyone has seen him or has any information that could assist police in their ongoing enquiries to locate him, they are asked to contact the Kirklees Integrated Offender Management Unit via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230465116.