Police in Kirklees are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a man who is wanted for theft of motor vehicle and criminal damage offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extensive enquiries have been made to locate Jonathan Saville, 35, but at this time his whereabouts are unknown.

He is believed to be frequenting the Birkenshaw area but also has links to Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Bradford and Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If anyone has seen him or has any information that could assist police in their ongoing enquiries to locate him, they are asked to contact the Kirklees Integrated Offender Management Unit via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230465116.