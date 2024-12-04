Wanted: West Yorkshire Police appeal for public's help to find man wanted in for theft of motor vehicle and criminal damage offences

By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Dec 2024, 08:33 BST
Police in Kirklees are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a man who is wanted for theft of motor vehicle and criminal damage offences.

Extensive enquiries have been made to locate Jonathan Saville, 35, but at this time his whereabouts are unknown.

He is believed to be frequenting the Birkenshaw area but also has links to Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Bradford and Leeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If anyone has seen him or has any information that could assist police in their ongoing enquiries to locate him, they are asked to contact the Kirklees Integrated Offender Management Unit via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230465116.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice