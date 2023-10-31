News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Police in North Kirklees would like to speak to these people caught on camera. Do you recognise anyone?Police in North Kirklees would like to speak to these people caught on camera. Do you recognise anyone?
Police in North Kirklees would like to speak to these people caught on camera. Do you recognise anyone?

Wanted: 21 people police urgently want to speak to in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:30 GMT

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Offence Date 23/09/2023 Photo reference KD5812.

1. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 23/09/2023 Photo reference KD5812. Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Offence Date 21/10/2023 Photo reference KD5808

2. Theft From Person

Offence Date 21/10/2023 Photo reference KD5808 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Offence Date 21/10/2023 Photo reference KD5807

3. Theft From Person

Offence Date 21/10/2023 Photo reference KD5807 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Offence Date 18/09/2023 Photo reference KD5806

4. Serious Offence

Offence Date 18/09/2023 Photo reference KD5806 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page