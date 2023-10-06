News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

Wanted: 18 people police urgently want to speak to in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 6th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Offence Date 28/09/2023 Photo reference KD5772

1. Criminal Damage

Offence Date 28/09/2023 Photo reference KD5772 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Offence Date 01/10/2023 Photo reference KD5769

2. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 01/10/2023 Photo reference KD5769 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Offence Date 12/09/2023 Photo reference KD5763

3. Robbery

Offence Date 12/09/2023 Photo reference KD5763 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Offence Date 13/09/2023 Photo reference KD5762

4. Theft non specific

Offence Date 13/09/2023 Photo reference KD5762 Photo: WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page