News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

Wanted: 17 people police urgently want to speak to in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

These CCTV images have been released by police in Kirklees of people they would like to speak to.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 8th Jun 2023, 13:57 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. However, police in Kirklees would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people in the CCTV images, please call the police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Offence Date 07/06/2023 Photo reference KD5442

1. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 07/06/2023 Photo reference KD5442 Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Offence Date 06/06/2023 Photo reference KD5437

2. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 06/06/2023 Photo reference KD5437 Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Offence Date 06/06/2023 Photo reference KD5436

3. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 06/06/2023 Photo reference KD5436 Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Offence Date 24/03/2023 Photo reference KD5435

4. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 24/03/2023 Photo reference KD5435 Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5