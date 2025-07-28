Here are13 people police urgently want to speak to in North Kirklees.placeholder image
Wanted: 13 people police urgently want to speak to in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

By Adam Cheshire
Published 28th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation in North Kirklees, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Burglary; Offence Date: 13/07/2025; Photo reference: KD6958; Dewsbury

1. Burglary

Burglary; Offence Date: 13/07/2025; Photo reference: KD6958; Dewsbury Photo: WYP

Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 15/07/2025; Photo reference: KD6957; Dewsbury

2. Theft From Shop

Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 15/07/2025; Photo reference: KD6957; Dewsbury Photo: WYP

Theft Of Vehicle; Offence Date: 11/07/2025; Photo reference: KD6954; Dewsbury

3. Theft Of Vehicle

Theft Of Vehicle; Offence Date: 11/07/2025; Photo reference: KD6954; Dewsbury Photo: WYP

Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 06/07/2025; Photo reference: KD6963; Batley and Spen

4. Theft From Shop

Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 06/07/2025; Photo reference: KD6963; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP

