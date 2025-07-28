Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation in North Kirklees, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.
If you have any information call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
1. Burglary
Burglary; Offence Date: 13/07/2025; Photo reference: KD6958; Dewsbury Photo: WYP
2. Theft From Shop
Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 15/07/2025; Photo reference: KD6957; Dewsbury Photo: WYP
3. Theft Of Vehicle
Theft Of Vehicle; Offence Date: 11/07/2025; Photo reference: KD6954; Dewsbury Photo: WYP
4. Theft From Shop
Theft From Shop; Offence Date: 06/07/2025; Photo reference: KD6963; Batley and Spen Photo: WYP