Vehicle not taxed for TWO YEARS seized during Batley and Mirfield road safety op

Police joined other organisations for the operation after concerns from residents about non-roadworthy cars and other other vehicles in the area.

Roads policing officers and neighbourhood policing team PCSOs started their checks on Bradford Road in Batley where Vehicle Defect Rectification Scheme (VDRS) notices were issued to two drivers for illegal number plates, three Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) were made about vehicles with bald tyres, one TOR was issued for an expired MOT and one vehicle was seized due to no road tax.

The team then moved on to Huddersfield Road in Mirfield, where one VDR notice was issued for illegal number plates and one TOR was issued for speeding.

Police and other agencies carried out the operation yesterday.

Mobile patrols were also carried out, with two TORs issued for expired MOTs, two TORs issued for using a mobile phone whilst driving and one TOR issued and a vehicle seized for not having insurance.

Kirklees Taxi Licensing were also involved in the operation and stopped and checked four taxis in Batley and six taxis in Mirfield.

PC Chris Linley, from the Kirklees Catch and Control Team, said: “This operation was conducted in response to concerns raised by local residents.

"We had members of the public in both Batley and Mirfield stopping to tell us how pleased they were to see us and several thumbs up from drivers too!

“Driving a vehicle that is not roadworthy or adequately insured puts yourself and other road users at risk.