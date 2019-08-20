Valuable items stolen as police see sharp rise in Heckmondwike and Gomersal burglaries

Police are urging residents to be vigilant and report suspicious behaviour following a recent increase in burglaries in Heckmondwike and Gomersal.

Kirklees District Police would like to speak to anyone who has information about a recent increase in burglaries between 29 July and 11 August.

There have been 28 offences of burglary from sheds, outhouses and garages that have been targeted.

The offences seem to have been opportunist in nature, with valuable items been left in insecure locations.

Libby Walker, Kirklees Crime Prevention officer, said: “We have seen an increase in the number of burglaries in Kirklees over the past few weeks as we do at this time of year through the summer months, particularly with sheds and outhouses being targeted.

“I would like to urge residents to carry out some simple checks to ensure that your property and surrounding area is safe and secure.

“Police in Kirklees continue to work hard to reduce the number of burglaries and deter them from happening, but the public can also help us by keeping their properties secure at all times.”

Anyone who has been a victim of a burglary or has any information to pass to the police can contact either online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us or call 101.

For more information and advice on how to keep your house and property safe, please visit the West Yorkshire Police website via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/burglary