Kirklees Council has released, reviewed and updated Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) across the borough following a public consultation in 2024, with some set to be implemented in Batley, Dewsbury, Ravensthorpe.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSPOs are used to tackle low-level anti-social behaviour which the council said can have a negative impact on local businesses and the quality of life of communities.

The council will work with local partners including West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire Service, landowners, Yorkshire Water and the National Trust, as well as community organisations, to implement the PSPOs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Amanda Pinnock, Cabinet Member for Communities and Environment, said: “As a council we are committed to making sure our public spaces are safe and pleasant for everyone to enjoy.

Dewsbury town centre is one of several across Kirklees to see updated PSPOs implemented to tackle low level anti-social behaviour. Picture: Jim Fitton

“Public Space Protection Orders help us tackle behaviours that can ruin the experience of visiting our towns and public spaces.

“They help us to keep our town centres clean from litter and dog foul.

“PSPOs can also contribute to areas feeling safer by restricting street drinking and allowing us to remove individuals that are presenting intimidating behaviour such as catcalling or loitering with intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They also help protect our wildlife by preventing the risks of fire caused by unauthorised BBQs or sky lanterns.

“Feedback from the consultation was overwhelmingly in support of these new orders and I would like to thank everyone that took the time to have their say in the consultation.

“We will continue to work with our partners over at West Yorkshire Police and Huddersfield Bid, among others, to ensure these new PSPOs are effective in helping our local communities to thrive.”

The PSPOs cover a number of issues, including the prevention of fires and BBQs on public land and moorland, street drinking, and people leaving dog mess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The orders for Batley, Dewsbury, and Ravensthorpe town centres prohibit begging, loitering, street drinking, urination in public places, bird feeding, or erecting temporary structures without the land owner’s permission.

They also prohibit returning to the town centre for 24 hours, once requested to leave by an authorised officer.

The full list of PSPOs can be viewed by area at www.kirklees.gov.uk/pspo