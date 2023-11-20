Undercover police carry out covert operation in Heckmondwike shops
Officers from the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team have been carrying out plain clothes patrols in stores to identify and tackle criminals.
Detectives have also arrested a man wanted on suspicion of a supermarket robbery in Heckmondwike as part of wider police action in Kirklees.
Other activity in the Batley and Spen area has included high-visibility operations on the Greenway between Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton, weapon sweeps in Cleckheaton parks and community events in Batley.
Neighbourhood police in Dewsbury have been conducting weapon sweeps in parks and open spaces as well as education awareness events in schools.
Officers also deployed a knife arch in Dewsbury bus station to reassure travellers using the bus network.
Inspector David Bates, of Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Within Batley and Spen, we know residents and businesses have been concerned about retail crime and anti-social behaviour in Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton, and have launched plain clothes activity to both identify and catch suspects.
"We’ve also increased visible patrols in hotspots to deter offending as well as engage with young people to see what other measures we can take to discourage low level anti social behaviour.”
Detective Sergeant Andrew Holmes added: “Intelligence from communities is vital in helping us track down persons who have been evading justice and preventing them from going on to commit further offending.”
Anyone who has concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101.