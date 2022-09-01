Two vehicles seized by police in Cleckheaton
West Yorkshire Police have seized two vehicles in Cleckheaton.
By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 2:19 pm
Two vehicles located by officers from the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team on Pearson Street/Queen Street in Cleckheaton.
A Vauxhall Astra was found to be on false plates and having no insurance. The second vehicle was a BMW, which was shown to have no insurance. Both vehicles have been seized.
