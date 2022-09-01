Two vehicles seized by police in Cleckheaton

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two vehicles located by officers from the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team on Pearson Street/Queen Street in Cleckheaton.

A Vauxhall Astra was found to be on false plates and having no insurance. The second vehicle was a BMW, which was shown to have no insurance. Both vehicles have been seized.

You can keep up to date with all the latest news from North Kirklees by visiting our website at www.dewsburyreporter.co.uk.

West Yorkshire Police

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...