Two teenagers arrested after 17-year-old boy left with 'serious' stab wounds in Batley

Police were called to Mayman Lane yesterday afternoon.

Detectives investigating a serious assault on a teenager in Batley are appealing for any witnesses or video footage.

At 3.45pm yesterday (Monday, March 24) officers attended the incident on Mayman Lane after receiving multiple reports of an assault.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his lower body which were serious but not considered to be life-threatening.

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent and they remain in custody.

Kirklees District Crime team are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who saw what happened to contact them.

They also want to hear from anyone with mobile phone recordings or dash cam footage that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with infomation should contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 and quoting reference 13250165856.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 111.