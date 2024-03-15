Two taken to hospital after violence flares involving people and vehicles in Dewsbury
Two men were hurt after what police are describing as “violent disorder” in Dewsbury.
Police had calls at around 1.30am today about “an ongoing disturbance” in North Park Street involving several people and vehicles.
When officers arrived, they found two injured men who have been taken to hospital. Police have described their injuries as “not believed to be life-threatening”.
Kirklees District CID want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has footage that might help with the investigation and can be reached by calling 101.