Two stolen vehicles recovered by police in North Kirklees

West Yorkshire Police have recovered two stolen vehicles in Birkenshaw and Birstall.

By Adam Cheshire
28 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 4:45pm

Patrol officers from the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered a van in Birkenshaw on Friday, November 18, which was previously reported as stolen from the Morley area of Leeds.

On the same day, Roads Policing Officers recovered a stolen Range Rover Evoque at Centre 27 Retail Park, Birstall, which was stolen from Gomersal.

