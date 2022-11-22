Two stolen vehicles recovered by police in North Kirklees
West Yorkshire Police have recovered two stolen vehicles in Birkenshaw and Birstall.
By Adam Cheshire
28 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
22nd Nov 2022, 4:45pm
Patrol officers from the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team recovered a van in Birkenshaw on Friday, November 18, which was previously reported as stolen from the Morley area of Leeds.
On the same day, Roads Policing Officers recovered a stolen Range Rover Evoque at Centre 27 Retail Park, Birstall, which was stolen from Gomersal.