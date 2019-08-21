Two more people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Heckmondwike arson attack

Police investigating the attempted murder of a family in Heckmondwike have made new arrests as enquiries continue.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have said they are continuing to appeal for information as they continue to investigate an arson attack on a house on Stonedene Court, Heckmondwike on at about 4.13am on Sunday August 11.

A 45-year-old man from Batley and a 31-year-old man from Cleckheaton are in police custody today after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 17-year-old male who managed to escape the blaze by jumping from an upstairs window remains in hospital and is described as being in a critical but stable condition after suffering burn injuries in the incident.

Detectives have made a number of arrests in relation to the investigation, but stress they are still appealing for information.

Of those persons arrested, a 37-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man, both from Heckmondwike, were released on police bail as was a 19-year-old Dewsbury man.

Two females aged 21 and 17, and a 22-year-old man who were all also arrested were released without charge.

DCI Sharron Kaye of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We continue to have a number of active enquiries ongoing into this incident and have two more suspects in custody who are being interviewed today.

“I continue to ask anyone who has information but has not yet come forwards to do so. A 17-year-old male continues to be treated for very serious injuries in hospital in an arson attack on a property in which his mother and sisters were also present.”

Anyone who has information or CCTV of the offence or suspicious behaviour on the street is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, (HMET) on 101 referencing Operation PAIRGLEN and crime number 13190409679.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat