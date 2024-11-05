West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following an attempted robbery of a man in Mirfield.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following an attempted robbery of a man in Mirfield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 11am on Sunday, November 3, on Parker Drive, Mirfield.

A police spokesperson said: “It is reported that two males attempted to steal the victim’s motorbike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The victim has been involved in a physical altercation with one of the males. Another man has intervened on the victim’s behalf and suffered minor injuries.

“The two males left the scene on the pit bike they arrived on.

“Suspect one is described as a white male, aged in his late teens, 6ft tall, of athletic build, with short brown hair with a skin fade style. He was wearing a black hoody with a camo/brown-coloured snood.

“Suspect two is described as a white male with an all grey tracksuit and a black snood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from Kirklees District Crime Team would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything they believe could be connected to this incident and are also urging people in the area to check their CCTV and dashcam cameras to check whether they have captured any relevant footage.

Anyone with information that could assist is asked to contact Kirklees District Crime Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240598860.

Information can also be provided to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.