Two men taken to hospital after being shot in Liversedge

Police on the scene of a shooting in Liversedge.

Officers were called at 7.10pm this evening to reports of a shooting on Huddersfield Road.

A 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old man received gun-shot wounds.

They have been taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Police on the scene of a shooting in Liversedge.

Officers believe the suspects made away in a small dark coloured vehicle.

Enquires are ongoing to trace them.

The road at its junction with Lumb Lane has been closed while officers investigate.

Extra officers are in the area to reassure the community.