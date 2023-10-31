Police investigating incidents in which speed cameras were damaged near Dewsbury have arrested two men.

A number of enquiries remain ongoing into the incident which took place at about 9.09pm on Monday, October 23 when males on a quad bike caused damage to street furniture on Leeds Road between Batley and Dewsbury.

Two camera poles were damaged with one having fallen in the road.

Following enquiries officers arrested two men aged 22 and 21 on suspicion of criminal damage. They were later released on police bail pending continuing investigation.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13230591515