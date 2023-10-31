News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Two men arrested after speed cameras damaged on Leeds Road between Batley and Dewsbury

Police investigating incidents in which speed cameras were damaged near Dewsbury have arrested two men.
By Tom Scargill
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A number of enquiries remain ongoing into the incident which took place at about 9.09pm on Monday, October 23 when males on a quad bike caused damage to street furniture on Leeds Road between Batley and Dewsbury.

Two camera poles were damaged with one having fallen in the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following enquiries officers arrested two men aged 22 and 21 on suspicion of criminal damage. They were later released on police bail pending continuing investigation.

Most Popular
Photo: West Yorkshire PolicePhoto: West Yorkshire Police
Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13230591515

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat  or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.