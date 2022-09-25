Two arrested over investment scheme fraud in Dewsbury and Batley
Two men have been arrested after reports of high-value fraud in Batley and Dewsbury.
Police say both men have been arrested in relation to allegations of fraud “by false representation”.
West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit is leading the investigation.
They are urging people to exercise caution around investment schemes.
Most Popular
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “This is a complex investigation and extensive enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone who may be able to help with the police’s investigation should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or online via the charity’s website.
Anyone who believed they may have come into contact with investment fraudsters can call police on 101 and report it to Action Fraud – the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime – by calling 0300 123 240.