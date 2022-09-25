Two arrested over investment scheme fraud in Dewsbury and Batley

Police say both men have been arrested in relation to allegations of fraud “by false representation”.

West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit is leading the investigation.

They are urging people to exercise caution around investment schemes.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “This is a complex investigation and extensive enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who may be able to help with the police’s investigation should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or online via the charity’s website.