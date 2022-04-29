Two arrested after woman found dead in Liversedge

The woman was found dead at an address in Halifax Road yesterday.
Two men, aged 56 and 40, were arrested in connection with her death.
The 56-year-old man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
The 40-year-old man remains in custody at this time.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The woman’s family are being supported by specially trained officers."
Anyone with information that might help police should call the via 101.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.