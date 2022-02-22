'Trojan Horse' bus patrols hit the road to tackle trouble-makers in Dewsbury

Bus services are carrying police officers on board to deter and also take action against those committing offences

The Dewsbury and Mirfield Neighbourhood Policing Team and Arriva Yorkshire have deployed a number of "Trojan" bus operations in Dewsbury, with more planned following recent reports of anti-social behaviour on some routes.

Several patrols have now been carried out at key times on bus routes in both towns in which services have carried police officers on them to deter and also take action against those committing offences.

So far officers on the patrols have identified and arrested one youth who was wanted for breach of bail and identified seven youths suspected of being involved in anti-social behaviour.

Further action is being taken regarding the young people’s behaviour and officers have also spoken with the parents of one of the group.

Meanwhile officers are continuing to pay close attention to Dewsbury Bus Station and have direction to leave powers in place to order out any people seen involved in anti-social behaviour.

A refusal to comply with a direction to leave is a criminal offence and can result in arrest.

Sergeant Shaun Oates, of the Dewsbury and Mirfield NPT, said: “We have been working closely with Arriva Yorkshire and I want to thank them for the support they have shown us.

“Trojan bus patrols are highly effective for us in being able to provide reassurance to passengers.

“They also allow us catch those committing criminal offences unawares by deploying officers in places where residents would not ordinarily expect to find them.

“As a result of these patrols we have been able to identify suspects and are using anti-social behaviour powers to take action against them.