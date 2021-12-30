Trial dates set for 42 people charged with historic child sexual offending in Dewsbury and Batley
A series of trials will take place, starting in July 2023, of 42 people - mostly from Batley, Dewsbury and Heckmondwike - charged as part of a police investigation into child sex offences over a period of 20 years.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 10:35 am
Updated
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 10:37 am
The 39 men and three women appeared before Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday).
They have been charged with a variety of mainly sexual offences as part of an investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation.
The allegations against the defendants involve offences committed against six female victims, who were children at the time the alleged offending began.
Those alleged offences occurred between 1995 and 2015, largely in the Dewsbury and Batley areas
.
Those charged with offences are from Dewsbury, Batley, Heckmondwike, Keighley, Bradford, Birmingham and Mirfield.