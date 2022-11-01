“Unless there is a reason for them to be here, let’s keep them out,” said the judge.

Two officers on mobile patrol approached a Vauxhall Insignia in a lay-by off the A6, near Penrith, just after midnight on December 9, 2020. The lights of the Vauxhall were on and it was parked behind a curtain-sided lorry, Carlisle Crown Court heard today (Tuesday).

“There had been reports of offenders targeting curtain-sided lorries,” said prosecutor Kim Whittlestone, “and, as a result, the officers moved to approach the vehicle.”

This was being driven by 30-year-old Grant Bower, of Briarmains Road, Birstall, whose passengers included Thomas Law, 29, of Providence Court, Dewsbury, and Carlton Watson, 26, of Millers Croft, Batley.

Carlisle Crown Court.

“The vehicle drove off at speed,” said Miss Whittlestone. “The occupants appeared to throw a number of items out of the vehicle.

"They drove at speed in and around Penrith town centre. Other police vehicles came to assist. It was eventually stopped.”

An angle grinder and two mobile phones had been tossed from the car. Five pairs of gloves were found inside it.

Bower, Law and Watson made no comment when interviewed but each later admitted a charge of going equipped for theft, having travelled more than 100 miles to commit the crime.

They were sentenced by a judge who heard Bower and Law had been punished at the crown court in February for an almost identical offence committed in March, 2020, when items were hurled from a speeding car during a 90mph police chase as the Covid-19 lockdown loomed.

Barristers for Bower and Law said they had complied with community work attached to suspended prison sentence orders imposed for the earlier crime.

Holly Clegg, for Bower, said he was the main breadwinner in a household with five children and another on the way. He had lost his job with a heating and ventilation business around the turn of 2020.

“He says he made this silly decision to try and alleviate his financial situation,” said Ms Clegg.

Matthew Simpson, for the more lightly-convicted Watson, a roofer, said: “He does convey to me that he is very remorseful for his actions.”

All three men had eight-month prison sentences suspended for 18 months.

Bower and Law, must complete three-month electronically monitored night time curfews and Watson was given a rehabilitation requirement.

Recorder Mark Ainsworth imposed a further condition which bans the three men from entering Cumbria during the next 18 months.

“Unless there is a reason for them to be here, let’s keep them out,” said the judge.