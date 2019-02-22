Three people remain under police investigation after man's unexplained death in Mirfield

Police investigating the circumstances surrounding a man's death in Mirfield say that it is being treated as unexplained.

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that three people remain under investigation following their arrests earlier this week.

The man's body was found at a house in Hopton Avenue, Upper Hopton. Picture: Google

Officers and paramedics were first called out to a house in Hopton Avenue, Upper Hopton, at around 9.20am on Wednesday.

The body of the man was found there and he was pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were all arrested on the same day in connection the incident.

Issuing an update on the investigation, a force spokesman today said: "Two men and a woman who were arrested on Wednesday have been released under investigation.

"A forensic post mortem examination has been carried out and police are waiting the results of further tests.

"Police would like to thank the residents of Hopton Avenue whilst we have carried out enquiries there."