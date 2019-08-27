Three people charged with attempted murder to appear in Leeds Crown Court over Heckmondiwke house arson attack

Three people including two from Batley, have been charged with attempted murder over an arson attack at a house in Heckmondwike.

Mohammed Iftikhar, 45, of Mortimer Avenue, Batley; Vishal Thapar, 31, of Brooke Street, Cleckheaton; and Semia Hussain, 25, of Hawthorne Avenue, Batley; appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday.

They were remanded in custody to appear Leeds Crown Court on September 23.

Police were called to the house on Stonedene Court, Heckmondwike, at about 4.13am on Sunday, August 11 to a report of a fire.

The four people inside managed to escape from the property, with a 17-year-old male suffering burn injuries and an injury to his body as a result of jumping from an upstairs window.

A woman and two girls, aged 16 and 11, also managed to escape via windows.

They were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital.