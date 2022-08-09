Three men jailed for 70 years over revenge shooting following violent row outside family christening party at Hanging Heaton Golf Club

An investigation by detectives from West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team built up a comprehensive trail of evidence that saw three members of an East Ardsley farming family convicted for their parts in the incident in August last year.

The trio embarked on a mission of vengeance after violence marred a family christening and sparked further trouble in a bitter feud.

Shooting victim 28-year-old Patrick Doran was initially assaulted in a fight involving defendants Richard Bathie, his son Joshua Bathie and cousin Shaun McDermott outside the christening party at Hanging Heaton Golf Club on the afternoon of Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clockwise from top left: Shaun McDermott, Joshua Bathie and Richard Bathie, who have been locked up over the shooting

A short time later, Mr Doran, in company with his cousin William Price, aged 28, confronted McDermott near to his home on Batley Road, West Ardsley, and struck him on the head with a bottle.

Phone records showed McDermott alerted Richard Bathie, who arrived at the scene with Joshua Bathie. CCTV footage showed they were “beyond fury” over the incident.

CCTV from the Bathie family farm on Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, then showed the three arming themselves with a shotgun and other weapons before setting off in convoy in a JCB tractor and a Mercedes pick-up truck for the Price family’s home at a caravan park on Dunningley Lane, Tingley.

At about 6.30pm, Richard Bathie arrived at the wheel of the JCB and shouted abuse before the three descended on the site armed with the gun and other weapons. Car windows were smashed, and the shotgun repeatedly fired.

The shotgun was found hidden at the farm (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

McDermott, who was armed with the gun, approached Mr Price and shot him during a scuffle as he tried to grab the barrel.

McDermott then pointed the gun at Mr Doran. He put up his hand which took the blast, causing catastrophic damage to his fingers.

The Bathies and McDermott then drove back to their farm in Woodhouse Lane where Edward Senior helped them to conceal the shotgun amid a huge stack of wrapped bales of hay. The weapon was later recovered by police after a four-day search.

Both victims had to undergo emergency surgery for life-changing injuries. Mr Price suffered severe gunshot wounds to his left elbow and extensive muscle damage to his forearm.

Mr Doran had to have three fingers on his right hand partially amputated and suffered wounds to his upper thigh and groin.

Specialist detectives from the homicide and major enquiry team carried out extensive enquiries to build up a full picture of the background and sequence of events along with the circumstances of the shooting.

They recovered damning CCTV footage of the incidents leading up to the shooting and other evidence including phone calls and messages, and blood-stained clothing.

This resulted in Richard Bathie, aged 53, Shaun McDermott, aged 35, and Joshua Bathie, aged 18, each being charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, McDermott was found guilty of both counts of attempted murder, and the Bathies were each convicted of two counts of wounding with intent.

All three were found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

McDermott was sentenced to 34 years in prison; Richard Bathie received a 21-year jail term; and Joshua Bathie was jailed for 15 years.

Edward Senior, aged 25, of Syke Road, Tingley, had pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice and will be sentenced and at a future date.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: “This was a truly shocking incident where a legally-held firearm was used with potentially murderous consequences in a premeditated attack fuelled by rage and the thirst for revenge.

“The victims suffered absolutely horrendous injuries and could easily have been killed. They have both been left with serious physical injuries and mental trauma that will affect them for the rest of their lives.

“McDermott fired the shots, but Richard and Joshua Bathie are just as guilty as he is, as they knew full well they were going after the victims with a loaded shotgun bent on bloody revenge.

“When he pulled the trigger and blasted the victims from near point-blank range, it was only by sheer chance that they were not killed. Regardless of the events leading up to the shooting, there can be absolutely no justification for the appalling actions of these three.