News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Three men arrested and arson investigation underway after fire in Dewsbury

Three men have been arrested after a fire in Dewsbury last night (Sunday, November 5).
By Adam Cheshire
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:11 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 10:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) were called to Wellington Road at 10.13pm to reports of a fire at a derelict building, with six crews from Dewsbury, Ossett, Hunslet and Morley, as well as an aerial ladder from Bradford, attending the scene.

The service confirmed “there were multiple seats of fire on the first and second floors,” and had to use “a variety of firefighting techniques, including breathing apparatus, hose reels, and positive pressure ventilation fans, to tackle the blaze.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police were informed of the fire by WYFRS at 11.12pm and arrested three men at the scene in connection with the incident which is currently being investigated as arson.

Most Popular
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) were called to Wellington Road, Dewsbury, at 10.13pm to reports of a fire at a derelict building, with six crews from Dewsbury, Ossett, Hunslet and Morley, as well as an aerial ladder from Bradford, attending the scene.West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) were called to Wellington Road, Dewsbury, at 10.13pm to reports of a fire at a derelict building, with six crews from Dewsbury, Ossett, Hunslet and Morley, as well as an aerial ladder from Bradford, attending the scene.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) were called to Wellington Road, Dewsbury, at 10.13pm to reports of a fire at a derelict building, with six crews from Dewsbury, Ossett, Hunslet and Morley, as well as an aerial ladder from Bradford, attending the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist ongoing enquiries is asked to contact Kirklees CID via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230615297.”  

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 