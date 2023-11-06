Three men have been arrested after a fire in Dewsbury last night (Sunday, November 5).

Three men arrested and arson investigation underway after fire in Dewsbury
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) were called to Wellington Road at 10.13pm to reports of a fire at a derelict building, with six crews from Dewsbury, Ossett, Hunslet and Morley, as well as an aerial ladder from Bradford, attending the scene.
The service confirmed “there were multiple seats of fire on the first and second floors,” and had to use “a variety of firefighting techniques, including breathing apparatus, hose reels, and positive pressure ventilation fans, to tackle the blaze.”
Police were informed of the fire by WYFRS at 11.12pm and arrested three men at the scene in connection with the incident which is currently being investigated as arson.
A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist ongoing enquiries is asked to contact Kirklees CID via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230615297.”
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.