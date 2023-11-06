Three men have been arrested after a fire in Dewsbury last night (Sunday, November 5).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) were called to Wellington Road at 10.13pm to reports of a fire at a derelict building, with six crews from Dewsbury, Ossett, Hunslet and Morley, as well as an aerial ladder from Bradford, attending the scene.

The service confirmed “there were multiple seats of fire on the first and second floors,” and had to use “a variety of firefighting techniques, including breathing apparatus, hose reels, and positive pressure ventilation fans, to tackle the blaze.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were informed of the fire by WYFRS at 11.12pm and arrested three men at the scene in connection with the incident which is currently being investigated as arson.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) were called to Wellington Road, Dewsbury, at 10.13pm to reports of a fire at a derelict building, with six crews from Dewsbury, Ossett, Hunslet and Morley, as well as an aerial ladder from Bradford, attending the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist ongoing enquiries is asked to contact Kirklees CID via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230615297.”