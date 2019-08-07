Thieves won’t stop us, say Mirfield shop staff after break-in

Defiant staff from Ushiwear Clothing in Mirfield say they are refusing to be intimidated after a break-in by thieves.

The burglary took place on Tuesday, July 30 at the shop on Calder Road, with the suspects making off cash from the till and three piles of t-shirts, as well as causing damage to the premises.

Damage caused at Ushiwear Clothing in Mirfield

Tom Gibson, who has worked in the shop for five years, said: “I got a phone call from my friend who lives two doors down from the shop to say they heard a loud bang and alarms going off, then saw two people running away and driving off in a white car with two red stripes.

“I went down straight away to the shop with one of my colleagues and stayed there until 7am tidying up.

“Someone then found the till while walking their dog in a wood, but it was empty.”

The shop, which employs seven staff, was previously the victim of a graffiti attack in November

Owners Neil and Jilly Kapusi were away on holiday at the time, and were woken at 4am by Tom with the news

“They were shocked.” he said. “They asked what had been taken.

“But we didn’t let it stop us, and we opened the next day as normal.

You can’t let it get to you, if you let that happen then you’ve let them win.

“It could be anyone, someone who has seen us on Facebook but lives miles away.

“I’ve said to the girls in the shop to put the latch on if they ever feel uncomfortable but we make sure there is never anyone in the shop on their own.

“It shook everyone up. It’s sod’s law that we get CCTV installed about a week afterwards.”

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating a report of a burglary at a shop on Calder Road in Mirfield in the early hours of Tuesday 30 July.

“The suspects gained entry to the property before stealing a till draw and a number of t-shirts. They made off in a car towards Hopton Lane.

“CCTV enquires are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via the online options www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us quoting crime ref 13190386895 or call us on 101.”