These are the worst areas of Dewsbury for drugs crime according to West Yorkshire Police

These were the worst-affected areas according to the figures on www.police.uk between January and end of June 2019. Photos are listed for illustrative purposes only and do not represent specific incidents.

1. Eastborough Police have recorded four drugs-related offences in Elland in the first half of this year. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

2. Shaw Cross There were 5 reported drugs incidents in Shaw Cross between January and the end of June Google Street View other Buy a Photo

3. Dewsbury Moor Police have recorded five drugs-related offences in Dewsbury Moor in the first half of this year. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

4. Mirfield There were five recorded drugs offences in Mirfield between January and the end of June 2019. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more