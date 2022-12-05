With footfall expected to increase significantly over the coming weeks, officers are urging members of the public to stay alert and report anything that doesn’t seem right.

Detective Superintendent Matt Davison is the regional Head of Protect and Prepare.

He said: “Unfortunately the threat from terrorism remains very real, and recent incidents demonstrate that attacks can happen anywhere, and without warning.

Counter Terrorism and West Yorkshire Police are asking people to be their eyes and ears this Christmas, as cities, towns and villages across the county begin to celebrate the festive season.

"Whilst there is no intelligence to suggest there is a specific threat to the West Yorkhsire we still need people to help keep each other safe.

“What we’re asking is simple. Stay alert and trust your instincts. If you see something that doesn’t feel right, please report it. Don’t assume someone else will make that call, or worry you’re wasting our time. We’d rather receive multiple reports than none at all, and your actions could save lives.”

The threat to the UK from terrorism is currently at ‘Substantial’, which means an attack is likely.

Counter Terrorism Policing is working with police forces and local authorities across the UK to take appropriate, precautionary steps to deter terrorists and to promote vigilance.

When combined with physical security measures, widespread public awareness and support helps to keep our towns and cities safe, by making them a less attractive target for terrorists.

Detective Superintendent Matt Davison continued: “While we work around the clock, with specialist officers deployed across the North East to disrupt terrorist activity, support from the public is vital.

“You know your community, your town and your street better than anyone, and you know when something isn’t right.”

“What we need you to do is trust your instincts. Let’s look out for each other this winter.”

If you spot something suspicious, or think you might have useful information, please report it in confidence on 0800 789 321, or at gov.uk/ACT . In the case of an emergency, always call 999.