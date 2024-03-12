An Arriva bus could not continue on its journey this morning (Tuesday) after a brick was thrown through one of its windows in Cleckheaton.

The “isolated” incident, in which nobody was injured, occurred at around 6.15am when the bus was travelling down Spen Lane, resulting in the service being halted.

A spokesperson for Arriva said: “The bus window was smashed and thankfully nobody was injured. The police were informed along with the Safer Travel team, who work closely with us in the area to reduce anti-social behaviour.

“The safety of our passengers and drivers is of paramount importance. This particular service was halted as the bus could not continue.

“However, as this was an isolated incident, we did not pull services from the area on this occasion. The bus will also be out of service until a repair can be completed this evening.

“Our buses have been running since then without incident.”

Last year the company stopped services to and from Cleckheaton bus station after an increase in anti-social behaviour.