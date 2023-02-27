News you can trust since 1858
The grate drain robbery: Kirklees residents urged to report missing or stolen drainage covers

Residents in Kirklees are being asked to report any incidents of missing or stolen roadside drainage covers following a rise in thefts in part of the borough.

By Adam Cheshire
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Kirklees Council Highways Team have reported that ironwork is being stolen in areas including Grove Road, Heckmondwike, and Ravensthorpe with unadopted roads being targeted too.

Highways officers are now appealing for the public’s help to catch thieves operating in the area.

Coun Naheed Mather, cabinet member for environment, said:

“The theft of gully covers is a serious issue that can cause real problems on the roads and injury to people.

“As well as the risk to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, replacing covers also takes crews away from other duties, not to mention the extra costs to the council and local taxpayer.”

Kirklees have stated that “people should be vigilant and call the police,” if they witness an act of theft, as well as record information such as number plates and exact locations of drainage covers, along with photos of covers on the backs of vehicles.

However, Kirklees all warn “it is important to not approach suspected thieves, or take photos of them, as this could be dangerous.”

Coun Naheeed Mather, Kirklees Council.

Coun Mather added: “If anyone sees someone removing covers or grids, please report it to the police on 101.

“Missing covers or grids and other highways issues can also be reported to [email protected]

