Teens from Dewsbury and Huddersfield charged after knifepoint robbery in Batley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Talha Qureshi, aged 19 and of Naylor Court in Dewsbury, was set to appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrates Court today (Wednesday) charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

A 17-year-old Huddersfield male who cannot be named for legal reasons was also due to appear before the same court charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teens were arrested during an operation carried out in Dewsbury and Huddersfield yesterday by Kirklees District Crime Team officers investigating a knifepoint robbery of a delivery driver on Bromley Street in Hanging Heaton on March 25.

The pair were arrested yesterday

An 18-year-old man from Huddersfield who was also arrested yesterday has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.