Teens from Dewsbury and Huddersfield charged after knifepoint robbery in Batley
Talha Qureshi, aged 19 and of Naylor Court in Dewsbury, was set to appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrates Court today (Wednesday) charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
A 17-year-old Huddersfield male who cannot be named for legal reasons was also due to appear before the same court charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.
The teens were arrested during an operation carried out in Dewsbury and Huddersfield yesterday by Kirklees District Crime Team officers investigating a knifepoint robbery of a delivery driver on Bromley Street in Hanging Heaton on March 25.
An 18-year-old man from Huddersfield who was also arrested yesterday has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information that might help with the police’s investigation should call them on 101.