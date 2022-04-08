Teenagers who went missing in 2018 found safe and well, West Yorkshire Police confirms
Police who have been looking for two missing teenagers since 2018, say they have been found safe and well.
By Emma Ryan
Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:53 am
West Yorkshire Police today (Friday) have confirmed that Bernadett Berki (16) and Szimonetta Berki (15) from Kirklees, who were subjects of a previous missing persons appeal both last week and previously in March 2018 have been found safe and well.
Read More
Read MoreRobbers flee empty-handed after man they threatened with a Samurai sword in Shef...
It was thought that Bernadette Berki had been seen on Wednesday, March 23 2022 at around 10pm in the Halifax Road area of Dewsbury which prompted a renewed appeal.
The force also thanked members of the public who had helped with the appeal.