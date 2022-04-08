West Yorkshire Police today (Friday) have confirmed that Bernadett Berki (16) and Szimonetta Berki (15) from Kirklees, who were subjects of a previous missing persons appeal both last week and previously in March 2018 have been found safe and well.

It was thought that Bernadette Berki had been seen on Wednesday, March 23 2022 at around 10pm in the Halifax Road area of Dewsbury which prompted a renewed appeal.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police who have been looking for two missing teenagers, who also went missing in 2018, say they have been found safe and well