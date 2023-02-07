The incident took place at 8.20pm on Wednesday, January 25 on Royds Park, off Dewsbury Road.

The suspect had followed the teenage boy victim through Cleckheaton town centre from about 7.15pm, approached and threatened him with a knife in the park, demanding his black Canada Goose jacket which had a fur hood.

The suspect made off with the coat back towards Cleckheaton town centre and was last sighted near Cleckheaton Bus Station.

He was described as a black male, in his late teens to early 20s, of a skinny build and around 5ft 10ins to 5ft 11ins tall.

He was wearing a grey padded trench coat, black bottoms and black Nike Airforce 1 trainers.

Detective Constable Christopher Eglen of Huddersfield District Crime Team, said: “This is a concerning incident in which the suspect has followed the victim for a sustained period of time, before carrying out the attack at knife point.

“The coat is fairly distinctive, and the images have been released in the hope it will trigger someone’s memory who may have seen the male in the Cleckheaton area and can assist us with his identification.”