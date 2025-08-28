Teenage cyclist in life threatening condition after being hit by car in Heckmondwike

Police tape

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage cyclist was left in a life threatening condition in a collision in Heckmondwike.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Roads Policing Unit would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the collision between an e-bike rider and a car at the junction of Walkley Lane and Station Road, Heckmondwike, on Wednesday evening.

It took place at about 9.30pm after a blue Ford Fiesta was in collision with an E bike which had been proceeding along Walkley Lane along with another cyclist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fiesta had been turning right from Station Road onto Walkley Lane when the collision occurred.

The e-bike rider, an 18-year-old man, suffered serious injuries in the incident was taken to hospital where he is described as being in a life threatening condition.

The other cyclist was not injured and the car involved remained at the scene.

A number of enquiries remain ongoing into the collision today, and anyone who saw any of the vehicles involved just before the incident, or has any footage of the collision or other information is urged to contact officers.

Information can be given to the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing police log 2001 of 27 August.