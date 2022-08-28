Teenage boy dies at Leeds Festival

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating whether the 16-year-old’s death was drugs-related.

Officers were called at about 10.16pm yesterday (Saturday) and were informed a 16-year-old boy had been taken to the medical tent after falling ill.

He was taken to hospital but tragically died earlier today (Sunday).

Police are appealing for information

His parents have been informed.

Assistant Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police Catherine Hankinson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the boy who has died, and we have officers supporting them at this very difficult time.

“While the exact cause of his death is yet to be established, one line of enquiry is that he had taken a particular type of ecstasy (MDMA) tablet, which was described as a grey or black oblong shape.

“At this moment in time this is believed to be an isolated incident as we have not received any similar reports.

“Users of any drug which is not professionally prescribed can never be sure of their contents and the risks involved with taking the substance.

“Anyone who does feel ill after taking any substance should seek urgent medical attention."

“We are continuing to conduct enquiries on site and are liaising closely with the event organisers.”

Anyone who believes they can assist the investigation can either contact police or security on site, call on 101, or contact officers online by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.