Teen in serious condition after arson attack on Heckmondwike house as attempted murder probe continues

Police are asking for the residents of Heckmondwike who may have important information about an attempted murder of a family of four at a house there to come forwards.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate an arson attack on a house on Stonedene Court, Heckmondwike on at about 4.13am on Sunday August 11.

A 17-year-old male who managed to escape the blaze by jumping from an upstairs window remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition after suffering burn injuries in the incident.

Detectives have made a number of arrests in relation to the investigation over the course of the week, but stress they are still appealing for information.

A 21-year-old man, and a 37-year-old woman, both from the Heckmondwike area, were arrested on Thursday (15 August) and remain in custody under arrest on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 19-year-old Dewsbury man who was arrested earlier in the week has been released on police bail.

Two females aged 21 and 17, and a 22-year-old man who were all also arrested earlier in the week have been released without charge.

DCI Sharron Kaye of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We have a number of active enquiries ongoing into this incident which has caused shock in the local community. We have made arrests but are very much still appealing for information.

“I would ask anyone in Heckmondwike or the surrounding area who we have not spoken to who can assist to make contact with us.

“As things stand a 17-year-old remains in hospital having suffered some very serious injuries, while his mother and sisters also suffered smoke inhalation after having to jump from their own house.

“If you have information which could help the investigation then please get in touch.”

Anyone who has information or CCTV of the offence or suspicious behaviour on the street is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, (HMET) on 101 referencing Operation PAIRGLEN and crime number 13190409679.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat