Teen arrested after topless man in handcuffs seen 'screaming for help' after Batley assault

A teenage girl has been arrested after a handcuffed man was seen running topless down a busy Batley road 'screaming for help' yesterday evening.

Witnesses described the incident as 'disturbing', with the 24-year-old man having jumped in a car and moving off at speed before they could attend to him.

The shocking incident took place on Carlinghow Lane shortly after 7pm.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Detectives in Batley are investigating following a serious assault in Batley last night.

"Officers were called to reports of a man injured in the road and he told officers he had been assaulted by four men at an address in Carlinghow Lane.

"The 24-year-old male victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

"An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.

"There is a police cordon currently in place whilst officers conduct their enquiries."

Anyone who witnessed anything or has any further information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190274605 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.