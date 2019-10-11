Taxi driver jailed after man dies in 'high speed race' through Dewsbury streets

A Bradford taxi driver has been jailed for causing the death of another man as the travelled at high speeds through the streets of Dewsbury.

Yasir Qadoos, has been sentenced to three and a half years’ imprisonment, at LeedsCrown Court for causing the death of Mohammed Zaman.

He was also disqualified from driving for five years, extended for 21 months and required to take an extended test.

On June 13, as he drove home from work in the evening through Thornhill Lees, Qadoos became enraged when Mr Zaman overtook him on Overthorpe Road, and so began to drive competitively.

Both drivers then engaged in a high speed race along the Thornhill Road, at times reaching twice the speed limit and undertaking highly dangerous manoeuvres.

The events were captured on CCTV and a dashcam recovered from Qadoos’s taxi, on which he is heard to sound his horn aggressively and say in Urdu ‘I get crazy if someone overtakes me.’

After less than 30 seconds of the two of them racing, Mohammed Zaman lost control of his vehicle and crashed. He was propelled through the windscreen, sustained massive injuries and died at the scene.

Jonathan Sharp from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Yasir Qadoos had ample opportunity to disengage from the race by simply pulling over. But he did not.

“Displaying reckless stupidity, he chose instead to continue driving aggressively and at high speed, not only causing danger to other road users but also being a cause of the death of Mohammed Zaman.

“As a result a life has been cut tragically short and Qadoos is now beginning a three and a half year prison sentence.”