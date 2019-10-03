Tackling domestic abuse in Kirklees take vital step forward

Work to tackle domestic abuse in Kirklees, and to support victims, has taken another vital step forward.

Along with our partner organisations, Kirklees Council has developed a new three-year strategy which aims to protect those at risk, support victims after harm has occurred, take preventative action and identify and stop harmful behaviours.

A strong partnership approach is behind the new strategy, which is based on a model used by the charity SafeLives. It takes a wider view of domestic abuse so that the local response becomes even more effective.

Councillor Carole Pattison, our Cabinet member for Learning, Aspiration and Communities said: “Tackling domestic abuse is a key priority for ourselves and our partners. Our aim is for people in Kirklees to live in confident and resilient communities, feel safe and be protected from harm.

"Through this refreshed strategy we have set out an ambitious vision to tackle domestic abuse in all its forms over the next three years. We will use information and intelligence to ensure our work is properly targeted and focused on a preventative and early intervention approach. We are determined that the voices of the ‘hidden victims’ of this crime are not unheard.

"We recognise the scale of our challenge, but I am confident that the approach highlighted in this strategy will make a real difference to the lives of people in Kirklees.”

The strategy has been developed and agreed with all partners in Kirklees who make up the Domestic Abuse Strategic Partnership, including West Yorkshire Police; Clinical Commissioning Groups and the NHS; Kirklees Safeguarding Adults Board; Children’s Safeguarding Partnership, Community Rehabilitation Company; National Probation Service; Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing; Pennine Domestic Violence Group; Victim Support; CGL (substance misuse service provider) and other voluntary and community sector agencies.

The charity SafeLives said: “Our strategy, ‘The Whole Picture’, makes clear how vital it is that professionals really see the person – the whole person – to support them to best effect. In supporting people earlier and in more sustained, suitable ways we will see fewer people suffering the effects of domestic abuse.

"We cannot do this alone, so we are thrilled that Kirklees Council is adopting a Whole Picture approach. Together we will act before harm is caused to end domestic abuse for good.”