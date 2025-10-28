20 arrests have been made in Dewsbury and across Kirklees after a major day of police action on Thursday (October 23). Pictured is Superintendent Warren Pitman of Kirklees Police.

Officers carried out a swathe of activity in the largest operation of its kind this year in the district to tackle a whole spectrum of serious crime and anti-social behaviour.

Drug dealers, on the run criminals, shop thieves, street drinkers, stores illegally selling goods and more were all targeted in the busy day of action.

In total, officers made 20 arrests with warrants executed in Dewsbury and Huddersfield as well as an operation taking place in Almondbury to disrupt organised criminal gangs.

The activity in Dewsbury resulted in the seizure of 700 suspected illegal fireworks located at an address.

Mounted officers also patrolled Dewsbury town centre to support an operation by the Dewsbury Town Centre Proactive Team to reduce anti-social behaviour and shop theft.

Officers made an arrest in the town centre and dealt with four people for breaches of anti-social behaviour orders and behaviour which breached parts of the town protected by a Public Space Protection Order.

Seven people have so far been charged with offences.

Superintendent Warren Pitman, left, and Sergeant George Rawlinson, head of the Dewsbury Town Centre Proactive Team.

Superintendent Warren Pitman of Kirklees Police said:

“This is a multi-agency operation across Kirklees as part of the force’s efforts to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour. We have got multiple police officers and partners working in Dewsbury and Huddersfield, ranging from the executing of warrants, to targeting offenders and arresting people, and providing hi-visible patrols in the town centres.

“While we have of course targeted those involved in the most serious offending such as drug dealing and organised crime, our officers have also been taking action against those whose criminal activity affects day to day life in our communities.

“Shop theft, anti-social behaviour and related issues such as street drinking can be a real blight on our town and village centres and we have been equally determined to make clear that we won’t stand for this criminality and neither will communities.”

He added: “It is really important. I do want to make clear that Thursday’s day of action is far from a one off and has built on operations carried out all through the summer as part of the government’s Safer Streets initiative.

“But they are really important because they provide our officers with tools to go out and target offenders causing issues in communities and provide reassurance to those victims.

“I hope it does provide some reassurance because we are investing time, effort and resources into helping the regeneration of the town and it’s really important that the law-abiding Dewsbury people understand that and know that.

“We are providing high-visibility patrols in the town centre and also using other tactics that people may not see but please be reassured that we are there.”

The Dewsbury Town Centre Proactive Team was only established this July and is headed by Sergeant George Rawlinson who oversees a team of four police constables.

Superintendent Pitman said: “In Dewsbury, historically, we have always had a really strong neighbourhood policing team presence.

“We now have a dedicated town centre team which will tackle those issues like anti-social behaviour, retail crime and make the streets a bit safer.

“It’s a real team ethos in Kirklees and a lot of officers have got a real sense of personal pride around supporting victims and making sure people feel safe when they are walking the streets.”

Sergeant Rawlinson added: “We are doing some really good work and we are making an impact. That’s why we join up.

“Criminals are a plague on society. Town centres are for everyone to come into. If criminals are using that as their playgrounds then it is not fair on the wider community.

“We’re making a change to that.”

Officers in the Batley and Spen NPT area have also been conducting plain clothes and high visibility operations in recent weeks to tackle shop theft on the Junction 27 retail park, with several arrests made.

Criminal Behaviour Orders have also been issued to persons involved in criminal activities in town centres in the area.

Asked what his message was to any would-be criminal in North Kirklees, Superintendent Pitman replied:

“If you commit offences, we will come and find you.”

Anyone who has information about criminal activity in their communities is asked to contact police.

Information can be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.