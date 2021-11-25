Suspect loads up stolen food onto bike in Dewsbury burglary

CCTV image of the burglary suspect

Officers have released details and images today of the incidents which they are linking.

Between 4am and 5am on September 12 2021, it is reported that a man entered the detached garage of a house in Orchard Street, Dewsbury.

Once inside, it is reported that the burglar took food from the fridge and loaded it onto a bike which was also in the garage, before making off.

The same evening, the same suspect entered the garage of a property in South Street, taking power tools and loading them onto a bike before making off.

CCTV images have been released in a bid to identify the individual, who may be able to assist with enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference number 13210485167.