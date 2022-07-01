Street drinkers ordered out of town during police operation in Dewsbury

The Kirklees Town Centre Team has said more work is being planned with Safer Kirklees and other partners in Dewsbury’s Daisy Hill area following an operation which focused on street drinking, dangerous driving and overall community safety and welfare.

The week of action saw officers issue Directions to Leave to street drinkers and arrest one male who ignored the order and returned to the area.

Three other arrests were also made, including one male who breached a restraining order taken out to protect his partner.

Partners including Kirklees Taxi Licensing, the Vehicle Driver Standards Association, Hope for Justice, Kirklees Council housing compliance officers and the CHART drugs and alcohol charity all took part in the week of action

In road safety checks, officers seized three uninsured cars and summonsed the drivers to court.

Twenty taxis were also checked for safety resulting in one car having its licence suspended and eight other taxis reported for minor traffic offences.

Three commercial vehicles were given immediate prohibition notices by the VDSA - for brake issues, leaking engine oil and light defects.

Police and licensing officers also checked off licences and conducted checks on standards of local private accommodation, resulting in information being forwarded to relevant agencies.

Sergeant Amanda Holroyd, the Kirklees Town Centre Partnership Sergeant, said: “Officers have been working closely with our partners to address residents’ concerns in the Daisy Hill area, particularly regarding day to day anti-social related offending.

“Street drinking and related ASB can and does cause real misery to residents and I hope this week’s action should make it crystal clear that they, and we, won’t tolerate it.

“One male who was issued with a direction to leave Daisy Hill thought he could ignore it and return and was promptly arrested to be fast tracked before the courts. I hope this demonstrates how effective these powers can be.”

She added: “I want to thank partners and our Mounted Section for all their support this week.

“We all want to improve standards for residents in Daisy Hill and the wider town centre and are looking at what longer term improvements can be made at all levels

“I was pleased to see residents and businesses are engaging with us and can promise the intelligence we received about ongoing criminal activity will be developed and used to plan future operations.”

Coun Carole Pattison, Kirklees Council's cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities, said: “Anyone who visits Dewsbury town centre should feel safe and be safe.

"Those who choose to drink alcohol in the street and commit anti-social behaviour are intimidating to our residents, visitors, and business owners, and it’s unacceptable.

"That’s why I’m grateful to the council staff, West Yorkshire Police, and everyone involved in this work for sending a clear message that we will take action against this inappropriate behaviour.

“While I’m extremely pleased with what we’ve achieved this week, I know we have work to do in Dewsbury town centre.