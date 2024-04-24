Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the first of a series of operations to tackle the five key causes of serious collisions, Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Roads Policing Unit dealt with a total of 19 drivers and riders seen committing offences.

Action will be taken against five drivers without insurance, four not wearing seatbelts, two for mobile phone offences, one for running a red light, one for driving without due care and attention and one driver for speeding.

All were issued with Traffic Offence Reports which mean they will be further investigated and could potentially receive fines, penalty points or other enforcement.

More action will follow, say police

One stolen motorbike was also seized with another vehicle was taken away by the DVLA.

The ‘fatal five offences’ are speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone and careless driving, say police.

Inspector Charlotte Nicholls, from Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Authorities in West Yorkshire, including police, are committed to reducing the number of serious casualty collisions on our roads, and we have identified a ‘fatal five’ type of offence which we believe are key causes of these incidents.

“Our weekend operations in Batley and Spen are being mirrored by colleagues in other neighbourhood policing teams in Kirklees, with a real focus on seatbelt, drink and drug driving, mobile phone use and speeding and driving in a careless manner.

"We know making roads safer is a big concern for Batley and Spen residents, and they will see more operations in their communities over the next few weeks.

“We continue to urge anyone who has footage of dangerous and anti social driving in West Yorkshire to submit it online to our Operation Snap webpage, or to make a report to their local neighbourhood policing team via 101 or www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.”

The West Yorkshire Operation Snap site can be found at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/SaferRoadsSubmissions.