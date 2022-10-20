Police were called to the Yorkshire Children's Centre charity branch in High Street, Heckmondwike, at about 7.44am on Wednesday, October 12, after a report of a break-in. The burglary is believed to have taken place between 5am and 6am that day.

Officers, who are investigating the incident, say an amount of cash was taken and enquiries are ongoing.

Linda Page, shop manager of Pass It On, said: “On my way into work that morning I was collecting a colleague when I received a phone call from the police, telling us that unfortunately we had been broken into.

The Yorkshire Children's Centre Pass It On charity shop in Heckmondwike.

“They stole the safe with the contents, which included three days' takings, the float, a spare set of keys for the shop, a fuel card for our vehicles and other cards that we use to run day-to-day business.

“They smashed a CCTV camera off the wall outside, caused some ‘messy damage’ in the back office and smashed the CCTV recording device off the wall in the office.

“Fortunately, we were able to open because they did not access the front of the shop where sales etc take place.

“It is just really upsetting and frustrating for everybody,” she said.

“We have to clean up all the mess that they have caused and the charity has to replace the CCTV cameras, CCTV recorder and myself and my colleagues now have to work even harder to recoup the money they stole.”

Established in 1974, YCC is a regional charity that supports vulnerable and disadvantaged children, young people, and their families within Kirklees and surrounding areas. Through education, guidance, and support the charity aims to empower people to make positive life choices and to be the best that they can be.

For more information, visit https://yorkshirechildrenscentre.org.uk/shop/

Anyone who has any information about the burglary is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 referencing police crime number 13220562844 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

